Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (99-59) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-82)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+162) | BOS: +1.5 (-196)

BAL: -1.5 (+162) | BOS: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 12-5, 4.25 ERA vs Chris Sale (Red Sox) - 6-4, 4.42 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (12-5) versus the Red Sox and Sale (6-4). Kremer's team is 19-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kremer's team has a record of 9-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have gone 11-8-0 ATS in Sale's 19 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have a 2-2 record in Sale's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (57.7%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Red Sox, Baltimore is the favorite at -130, and Boston is +110 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +162 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -196.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Orioles-Red Sox on September 28, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (67.6%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 43 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 77 of 152 chances this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 88-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 78 total times this season. They've finished 35-43 in those games.

Boston has a record of 25-23 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (52.1%).

The Red Sox have played in 156 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-71-5).

The Red Sox have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 72-84-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437. He's batting .276 on the season.

He is 33rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in total hits (142) this season while batting .258 with 65 extra-base hits. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 79th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Anthony Santander has 148 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.325/.470.

Santander heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a walk and six RBI.

Austin Hays has been key for Baltimore with 142 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Hays brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with three walks and an RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has a team-best slugging percentage (.504) while pacing the Red Sox in hits (153). He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Justin Turner is batting .274 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 40th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .287 with 32 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .265 with 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/10/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/9/2023: 13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2023: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2023: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2023: 9-8 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-8 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 3/30/2023: 10-9 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-9 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/25/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/24/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/27/2022: 13-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

