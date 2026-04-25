Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Boston Red Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (12-13) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-16)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NESN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-118) | BOS: (+100)

BAL: (-118) | BOS: (+100) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168)

BAL: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-2, 4.08 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 2-3, 7.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Trevor Rogers (2-2) for the Orioles and Garrett Crochet (2-3) for the Red Sox. Rogers' team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Rogers starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Red Sox have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Crochet's starts. The Red Sox have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Crochet starts this season.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.4%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Red Sox reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-118) and Boston as the underdog (+100) on the road.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Red Sox are +168 to cover, while the Orioles are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Red Sox game on April 25, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

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Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Baltimore has won seven of 13 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 25 opportunities.

The Orioles are 11-14-0 against the spread in their 25 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of five times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

Boston has played five times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, and lost each game.

The Red Sox have played in 25 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-13-0).

The Red Sox have a 7-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .444. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .189 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .269.

He ranks 165th in batting average, 163rd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging in MLB.

Jeremiah Jackson leads Baltimore with 23 hits. He is batting .295 this season and seven of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Jackson takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two walks and two RBIs.

Leody Taveras is batting .327 with a .426 OBP and 14 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has a slugging percentage of .451 and has 26 hits, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 34th, his on-base percentage is 70th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Willson Contreras has a .376 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .417.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Roman Anthony is hitting .225 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks.

Jarren Duran is batting .197 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.

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