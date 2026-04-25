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MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 25

Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

  • Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Athletics at Texas Rangers

  • Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants

  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

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