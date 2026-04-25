Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 25

Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Athletics at Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants