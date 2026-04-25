NHL
Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
NHL action on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Flyers playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Flyers vs Penguins Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16)
- Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TBS
Flyers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-118)
|Penguins (-102)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (50.4%)
Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -250 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +198.
Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for Flyers-Penguins on April 25 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog on the road.