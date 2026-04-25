Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

NHL action on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Flyers playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Flyers vs Penguins Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TBS

Flyers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-118) Penguins (-102) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (50.4%)

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -250 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +198.

Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for Flyers-Penguins on April 25 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!