Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Boston Red Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (12-13) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-16)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NESN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-118) | BOS: (+100)

BAL: (-118) | BOS: (+100) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-176) | BOS: -1.5 (+146)

BAL: +1.5 (-176) | BOS: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 1-2, 6.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Brandon Young (1-0) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (1-2) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Young and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Young's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Red Sox have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Bello's starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for three Bello starts this season -- they lost every game.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.3%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Orioles, Boston is the underdog at +100, and Baltimore is -118 playing at home.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Red Sox are +146 to cover, while the Orioles are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Orioles-Red Sox on April 24 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with nine wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 7-6 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 25 opportunities.

In 25 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 11-14-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Boston has played five times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-13-0 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 7-18-0 record ATS this season (covering just 28% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .444. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 41st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .189 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .269.

He ranks 165th in batting average, 163rd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging among qualified batters.

Jeremiah Jackson leads Baltimore in total hits (23) this season, and seven of those have gone for extra bases.

Jackson enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two walks and two RBIs.

Leody Taveras is batting .327 with a .426 OBP and 14 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.451) and paces the Red Sox in hits (26). He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 51st in slugging.

Willson Contreras' .376 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .417.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Roman Anthony is batting .225 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks.

Jarren Duran is hitting .197 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.

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