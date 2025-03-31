Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (2-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (1-3)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NESN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | BOS: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | BOS: (+120) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164)

BAL: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sean Newcomb (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will call on Cade Povich against the Red Sox and Sean Newcomb. In games Povich pitched with a spread last season, his team was 7-8-0 ATS. Povich and his team had a 3-5 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Newcomb and his team were moneyline underdogs each time he pitched a season ago.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (58.6%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +120 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +136 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -164.

Orioles versus Red Sox, on March 31, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles were victorious in 65, or 58.6%, of the 111 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Baltimore came away with a win 38 times in 70 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 85 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Red Sox put together a 37-38 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.3% of those games).

Boston went 11-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (42.3%).

The Red Sox combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times last season for an 80-73-6 record against the over/under.

Orioles Player Leaders

Last season, Adley Rutschman finished with 19 home runs, 79 RBI and a batting average of .250 last season.

Ryan O'Hearn slashed .264/.334/.427 and finished with an OPS of .761.

Last season, Cedric Mullins finished with 18 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .234 last season.

Jordan Westburg slashed .264/.312/.481 and finished with an OPS of .792.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran racked up a slugging percentage of .492 and a batting average of .285 last season.

Alex Bregman hit .260 with 30 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 44 walks.

Rafael Devers had an OBP of .354 with 143 hits last season.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit .246 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

