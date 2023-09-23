Orioles vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 3:31 PM

The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians.

Orioles vs Guardians Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (95-59) vs. Cleveland Guardians (74-81)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Orioles vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | CLE: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | CLE: (+120) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+116) | CLE: +1.5 (-140)

BAL: -1.5 (+116) | CLE: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: John Means (Orioles) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Guardians) - 3-6, 5.26 ERA

The probable starters are John Means (0-1) for the Orioles and Quantrill (3-6) for the Guardians. Means has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Means' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Guardians are 6-11-0 against the spread when Quantrill starts. The Guardians are 6-4 in Quantrill's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (52.2%)

Orioles vs Guardians Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Orioles vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +116 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -140.

Orioles vs Guardians Over/Under

Orioles versus Guardians on September 23 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Orioles vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 47 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win 37 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of their 148 opportunities.

The Orioles are 86-62-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 32-43 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.7% of those games).

Cleveland has a record of 13-22 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (37.1%).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-83-2).

The Guardians have a 79-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore with an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .428. He's batting .273 on the season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Rutschman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has 139 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore batters this season. He's batting .260 with 64 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Santander is batting .255 with a .474 slugging percentage and 89 RBI this year.

Austin Hays has 16 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 162 hits with a .353 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both statistics. He's batting .278 and slugging .477.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 26th, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 35th in slugging.

Steven Kwan's .381 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 115th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .315.

Andres Gimenez is batting .251 with 27 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Orioles vs. Guardians Head to Head

9/22/2023: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/21/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/31/2023: 12-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/30/2023: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/29/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/31/2022: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/30/2022: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/1/2022: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

