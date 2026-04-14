Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (9-7) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Dbacks.TV

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-176)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-0, 1.89 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Trevor Rogers (2-0) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly. When Rogers starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Rogers and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Last season Kelly and his team went 16-16-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Kelly and his team went 6-6 in the 12 games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.1%)

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Diamondbacks, Baltimore is the favorite at -142, and Arizona is +120 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Orioles are +146 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -176.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Orioles versus Diamondbacks, on April 14, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (66.7%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 4-1 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 16 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 7-9-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won five of the 13 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.5%).

Arizona has gone 4-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (50%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-6-1).

The Diamondbacks have covered 76.5% of their games this season, going 13-4-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 16 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .239 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .582.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 16th in slugging.

Henderson has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, six walks and nine RBIs.

Taylor Ward has a slash line of .333/.427/.492 this season and a team-best OPS of .919.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 11th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Jeremiah Jackson has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Jackson heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Pete Alonso is batting .213 with a .314 OBP and seven RBI for Baltimore this season.

Alonso has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated an on-base percentage of .403, a slugging percentage of .623, and has 17 hits, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks (while batting .321).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Ketel Marte is hitting .212 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 128th in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .148 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Ildemaro Vargas has four doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .405.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/13/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/8/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/7/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/12/2024: 9-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/11/2024: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/10/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2023: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/2/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/1/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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