Orioles vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

On Sunday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Orioles vs Brewers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (8-6) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-3)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
Time: 1:35 PM ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage: BSWI

Orioles vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-198) | MIL: (+166)

BAL: (-198) | MIL: (+166) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+112) | MIL: +1.5 (-134)

BAL: -1.5 (+112) | MIL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Orioles vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 2-0, 1.93 ERA vs Colin Rea (Brewers) - 2-0, 1.64 ERA

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (2-0) for the Orioles and Colin Rea (2-0) for the Brewers. Burnes has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Burnes' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Rea has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers covered in both opportunities. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Rea start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (57.9%)

Orioles vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Brewers, Baltimore is the favorite at -198, and Milwaukee is +166 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Brewers Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Orioles are +112 to cover, and the Brewers are -134.

Orioles vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Brewers on April 14, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Orioles vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

Baltimore has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -198.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won six of the eight games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (75%).

Milwaukee has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +166 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have put together a 9-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 69.2% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan Mountcastle has 16 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats are best among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .314 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 36th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Mountcastle has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Colton Cowser is batting .452 with six doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .935 with an on-base percentage of .471.

Cowser has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Jordan Westburg has 12 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.333/.522.

Westburg enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has been key for Baltimore with 12 hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has accumulated an on-base percentage of .443 and a slugging percentage of .615. Both lead the Brewers. He's batting .365.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks sixth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Contreras hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Christian Yelich leads his team with 13 hits. He has a batting average of .333 while slugging .744 with an on-base percentage of .422.

He is currently 19th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Willy Adames has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .296.

Brice Turang has four doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .372.

Orioles vs Brewers Head to Head

4/13/2024: 11-5 MIL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 MIL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/12/2024: 11-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/7/2023: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2022: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/12/2022: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

