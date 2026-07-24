Orioles vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Braves Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (50-53) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-42)
- Date: Friday, July 24, 2026
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and BravesVsn
Orioles vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-118) | ATL: (+100)
- Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-182) | ATL: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Orioles vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 6-7, 4.28 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 6-4, 3.70 ERA
The Orioles will give the nod to Trevor Rogers (6-7) versus the Braves and Grant Holmes (6-4). Rogers and his team have a record of 8-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Rogers' team has a record of 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves have a 12-5-0 record against the spread in Holmes' starts. The Braves have a 2-1 record in Holmes' three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Orioles vs Braves Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (51.7%)
Orioles vs Braves Moneyline
- The Orioles vs Braves moneyline has Baltimore as a -118 favorite, while Atlanta is a +100 underdog on the road.
Orioles vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Braves are +150 to cover, while the Orioles are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Orioles vs Braves Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Orioles-Braves on July 24, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!
Orioles vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Orioles have come away with 25 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Baltimore has come away with a win 23 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 102 opportunities.
- The Orioles are 52-50-0 against the spread in their 102 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Braves have been the moneyline underdog 24 total times this season. They've finished 12-12 in those games.
- Atlanta has gone 11-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (64.7%).
- The Braves have played in 99 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-47-4).
- The Braves have a 53-46-0 record ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has 95 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .461, both of which rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .247 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 91st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Alonso will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and three walks.
- Taylor Ward has a slash line of .251/.387/.359 this season and a team-best OPS of .746.
- His batting average is 81st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 125th.
- Ward has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double and four walks.
- Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .701, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- Henderson heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.
- Leody Taveras is batting .237 with a .315 OBP and 37 RBI for Baltimore this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson paces the Braves with 106 hits. He's batting .267 and slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 54th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- He is currently 57th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Michael Harris II has a .507 slugging percentage, which paces the Braves.
- Drake Baldwin paces his team with a .366 on-base percentage.
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