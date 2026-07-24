Orioles vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Braves Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (50-53) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-42)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and BravesVsn

Orioles vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-118) | ATL: (+100)

BAL: (-118) | ATL: (+100) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-182) | ATL: -1.5 (+150)

BAL: +1.5 (-182) | ATL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 6-7, 4.28 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 6-4, 3.70 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Trevor Rogers (6-7) versus the Braves and Grant Holmes (6-4). Rogers and his team have a record of 8-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Rogers' team has a record of 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves have a 12-5-0 record against the spread in Holmes' starts. The Braves have a 2-1 record in Holmes' three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (51.7%)

Orioles vs Braves Moneyline

The Orioles vs Braves moneyline has Baltimore as a -118 favorite, while Atlanta is a +100 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Braves are +150 to cover, while the Orioles are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Braves Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Orioles-Braves on July 24, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Braves Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 25 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win 23 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 102 opportunities.

The Orioles are 52-50-0 against the spread in their 102 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have been the moneyline underdog 24 total times this season. They've finished 12-12 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 11-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (64.7%).

The Braves have played in 99 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-47-4).

The Braves have a 53-46-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 95 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .461, both of which rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .247 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 91st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Alonso will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and three walks.

Taylor Ward has a slash line of .251/.387/.359 this season and a team-best OPS of .746.

His batting average is 81st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 125th.

Ward has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double and four walks.

Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .701, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Henderson heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Leody Taveras is batting .237 with a .315 OBP and 37 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson paces the Braves with 106 hits. He's batting .267 and slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 54th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 57th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Michael Harris II has a .507 slugging percentage, which paces the Braves.

Drake Baldwin paces his team with a .366 on-base percentage.

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