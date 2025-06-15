Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels.
Orioles vs Angels Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (29-40) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-36)
- Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and FDSW
Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BAL: (-132) | LAA: (+112)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-5, 5.46 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 2-5, 2.92 ERA
The Orioles will give the ball to Cade Povich (1-5, 5.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Yusei Kikuchi (2-5, 2.92 ERA). Povich and his team have a record of 2-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Povich's team has a record of 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels are 9-5-0 against the spread when Kikuchi starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Kikuchi's starts this season, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.
Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Orioles win (58.9%)
Orioles vs Angels Moneyline
- Baltimore is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +112 underdog on the road.
Orioles vs Angels Spread
- The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Orioles are +150 to cover, and the Angels are -182.
Orioles vs Angels Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Orioles-Angels on June 15, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Orioles have come away with 15 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Baltimore has come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 31 of 68 chances this season.
- The Orioles are 23-45-0 against the spread in their 68 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Angels have won 25 of the 54 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.3%).
- Los Angeles is 20-25 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Angels have played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-31-1).
- The Angels have a 34-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).
Orioles Player Leaders
- Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.391) and total hits (63) this season. He's batting .310 batting average while slugging .502.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Cedric Mullins is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 125th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 48th.
- Adley Rutschman has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.
- Rutschman takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
- Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .770, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.
- Henderson has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .343 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward is batting .212 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .269.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 153rd in batting average, 157th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.
- Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .375 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .380 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .278.
- Including all qualified players, he is 36th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.
- Zach Neto leads the Angels with 57 hits.
- Jo Adell is batting .230 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks.
Orioles vs Angels Head to Head
- 6/14/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/11/2025: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/10/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
