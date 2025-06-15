Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (29-40) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-36)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and FDSW

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

BAL: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182)

BAL: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-5, 5.46 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 2-5, 2.92 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Cade Povich (1-5, 5.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Yusei Kikuchi (2-5, 2.92 ERA). Povich and his team have a record of 2-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Povich's team has a record of 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels are 9-5-0 against the spread when Kikuchi starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Kikuchi's starts this season, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (58.9%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +112 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Orioles are +150 to cover, and the Angels are -182.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Orioles-Angels on June 15, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 15 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 31 of 68 chances this season.

The Orioles are 23-45-0 against the spread in their 68 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 25 of the 54 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.3%).

Los Angeles is 20-25 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Angels have played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-31-1).

The Angels have a 34-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.391) and total hits (63) this season. He's batting .310 batting average while slugging .502.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 19th in slugging.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 125th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Adley Rutschman has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Rutschman takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .770, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Henderson has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .343 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .212 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 153rd in batting average, 157th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .375 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .380 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .278.

Including all qualified players, he is 36th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto leads the Angels with 57 hits.

Jo Adell is batting .230 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

6/14/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/11/2025: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/10/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

