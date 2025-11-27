Oregon vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks play the Washington Huskies.

Oregon vs Washington Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon: (-270) | Washington: (+220)

Oregon: (-270) | Washington: (+220) Spread: Oregon: -6.5 (-122) | Washington: +6.5 (100)

Oregon: -6.5 (-122) | Washington: +6.5 (100) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon vs Washington Betting Trends

Oregon has six wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Oregon owns an ATS record of 5-4 as 6.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, six of Oregon's 11 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Washington is 5-5-0 this season.

Washington doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, five of Washington's 10 games have hit the over.

Oregon vs Washington Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ducks win (60.4%)

Oregon vs Washington Point Spread

Washington is a 6.5-point underdog against Oregon. Washington is +100 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -122.

Oregon vs Washington Over/Under

The over/under for the Oregon versus Washington matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Oregon vs Washington Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Washington-Oregon, Washington is the underdog at +220, and Oregon is -270.

Oregon vs. Washington Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 39.3 9 14.9 8 52.1 11 Washington 35.5 19 18.8 18 52.4 11

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

