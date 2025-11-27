Oregon vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks play the Washington Huskies.
Oregon vs Washington Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Oregon: (-270) | Washington: (+220)
- Spread: Oregon: -6.5 (-122) | Washington: +6.5 (100)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Oregon vs Washington Betting Trends
- Oregon has six wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
- Oregon owns an ATS record of 5-4 as 6.5-point or greater favorites.
- This season, six of Oregon's 11 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Washington is 5-5-0 this season.
- Washington doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
- This season, five of Washington's 10 games have hit the over.
Oregon vs Washington Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Ducks win (60.4%)
Oregon vs Washington Point Spread
Washington is a 6.5-point underdog against Oregon. Washington is +100 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -122.
Oregon vs Washington Over/Under
The over/under for the Oregon versus Washington matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Oregon vs Washington Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Washington-Oregon, Washington is the underdog at +220, and Oregon is -270.
Oregon vs. Washington Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oregon
|39.3
|9
|14.9
|8
|52.1
|11
|Washington
|35.5
|19
|18.8
|18
|52.4
|11
Oregon vs. Washington Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
