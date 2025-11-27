FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NCAAF

Oregon vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Data Skrive

In college football action on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks play the Washington Huskies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Oregon vs Washington Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Oregon: (-270) | Washington: (+220)
  • Spread: Oregon: -6.5 (-122) | Washington: +6.5 (100)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon vs Washington Betting Trends

  • Oregon has six wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
  • Oregon owns an ATS record of 5-4 as 6.5-point or greater favorites.
  • This season, six of Oregon's 11 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Washington is 5-5-0 this season.
  • Washington doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • This season, five of Washington's 10 games have hit the over.

Oregon vs Washington Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (60.4%)

Oregon vs Washington Point Spread

Washington is a 6.5-point underdog against Oregon. Washington is +100 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -122.

Oregon vs Washington Over/Under

The over/under for the Oregon versus Washington matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Oregon vs Washington Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Washington-Oregon, Washington is the underdog at +220, and Oregon is -270.

Oregon vs. Washington Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Oregon39.3914.9852.111
Washington35.51918.81852.411

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Washington analysis on FanDuel Research.

