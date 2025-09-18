Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Oregon Ducks taking on the Oregon State Beavers.
Oregon vs Oregon State Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Oregon: (N/A) | Oregon State: (N/A)
- Spread: Oregon: -35.5 (-106) | Oregon State: +35.5 (-114)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Oregon vs Oregon State Betting Trends
- Oregon has two wins against the spread this year.
- Oregon has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.
- Oregon State is winless against the spread this year.
- One Oregon State game (out of three) has hit the over this year.
Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (97.7%)
Oregon vs Oregon State Point Spread
Oregon State is listed as an underdog by 35.5 points (-114 odds), and Oregon, the favorite, is -106 to cover.
Oregon vs Oregon State Over/Under
A total of 56.5 points has been set for the Oregon-Oregon State matchup on Sept. 20, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oregon
|54.0
|3
|10.0
|15
|53.5
|3
|Oregon State
|18.7
|112
|38.3
|129
|52.5
|3
Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Stadium: Autzen Stadium
