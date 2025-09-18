Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Oregon Ducks taking on the Oregon State Beavers.

Oregon vs Oregon State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon: (N/A) | Oregon State: (N/A)

Oregon: (N/A) | Oregon State: (N/A) Spread: Oregon: -35.5 (-106) | Oregon State: +35.5 (-114)

Oregon: -35.5 (-106) | Oregon State: +35.5 (-114) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon vs Oregon State Betting Trends

Oregon has two wins against the spread this year.

Oregon has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

Oregon State is winless against the spread this year.

One Oregon State game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (97.7%)

Oregon vs Oregon State Point Spread

Oregon State is listed as an underdog by 35.5 points (-114 odds), and Oregon, the favorite, is -106 to cover.

Oregon vs Oregon State Over/Under

A total of 56.5 points has been set for the Oregon-Oregon State matchup on Sept. 20, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 54.0 3 10.0 15 53.5 3 Oregon State 18.7 112 38.3 129 52.5 3

Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Stadium: Autzen Stadium

