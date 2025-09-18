FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NCAAF

Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

College football's Saturday slate includes the Oregon Ducks taking on the Oregon State Beavers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon vs Oregon State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Oregon: (N/A) | Oregon State: (N/A)
  • Spread: Oregon: -35.5 (-106) | Oregon State: +35.5 (-114)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon vs Oregon State Betting Trends

  • Oregon has two wins against the spread this year.
  • Oregon has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.
  • Oregon State is winless against the spread this year.
  • One Oregon State game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (97.7%)

Oregon vs Oregon State Point Spread

Oregon State is listed as an underdog by 35.5 points (-114 odds), and Oregon, the favorite, is -106 to cover.

Oregon vs Oregon State Over/Under

A total of 56.5 points has been set for the Oregon-Oregon State matchup on Sept. 20, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Oregon54.0310.01553.53
Oregon State18.711238.312952.53

Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: BTN
  • Location: Eugene, Oregon
  • Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Oregon State analysis on FanDuel Research.

