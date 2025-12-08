Ole Miss vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Tulane Green Wave.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-952) | Tulane: (+610)

Ole Miss: (-952) | Tulane: (+610) Spread: Ole Miss: -16.5 (-122) | Tulane: +16.5 (100)

Ole Miss: -16.5 (-122) | Tulane: +16.5 (100) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ole Miss vs Tulane Betting Trends

Ole Miss' record against the spread is 7-5-0.

As a 16.5-point or greater favorite, Ole Miss has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Out of 12 Ole Miss games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Tulane's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-6-0.

Tulane has played 13 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Point Spread

Ole Miss is favored by 16.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Tulane, the underdog, is +100.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Over/Under

The over/under for the Ole Miss versus Tulane game on Dec. 20 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Moneyline

Ole Miss is a -952 favorite on the moneyline, while Tulane is a +610 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ole Miss 37.3 13 20.1 23 57.8 12 Tulane 29.1 41 22.6 64 54.0 13

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

