FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Ole Miss vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Ole Miss vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Tulane Green Wave.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-952) | Tulane: (+610)
  • Spread: Ole Miss: -16.5 (-122) | Tulane: +16.5 (100)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ole Miss vs Tulane Betting Trends

  • Ole Miss' record against the spread is 7-5-0.
  • As a 16.5-point or greater favorite, Ole Miss has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
  • Out of 12 Ole Miss games so far this season, six have gone over the total.
  • Tulane's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-6-0.
  • Tulane has played 13 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Point Spread

Ole Miss is favored by 16.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Tulane, the underdog, is +100.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Over/Under

The over/under for the Ole Miss versus Tulane game on Dec. 20 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Moneyline

Ole Miss is a -952 favorite on the moneyline, while Tulane is a +610 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Ole Miss37.31320.12357.812
Tulane29.14122.66454.013

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ole Miss vs. Tulane analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup