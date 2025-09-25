Ole Miss vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the LSU Tigers in college football action on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs LSU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-122) | LSU: (+102)

Ole Miss: (-122) | LSU: (+102) Spread: Ole Miss: -1.5 (-110) | LSU: +1.5 (-110)

Ole Miss: -1.5 (-110) | LSU: +1.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ole Miss vs LSU Betting Trends

Ole Miss has beaten the spread three times in four games.

This season, Ole Miss is 3-1 as 1.5-point or better favorites.

There have been three Ole Miss games (of four) that hit the over this year.

LSU has won twice against the spread this year.

LSU has covered every time (1-0) as a 1.5-point or greater underdog this year.

One of LSU's four games has gone over the point total.

Ole Miss vs LSU Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rebels win (70.4%)

Ole Miss vs LSU Point Spread

Ole Miss is favored by 1.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. LSU, the underdog, is -110.

Ole Miss vs LSU Over/Under

An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Ole Miss-LSU on Sept. 27, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Ole Miss vs LSU Moneyline

Ole Miss is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while LSU is a +102 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ole Miss 44.8 10 18.8 51 58.3 4 LSU 29.0 66 9.3 12 53.0 4

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

