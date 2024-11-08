Ole Miss vs Grambling Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 8

The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) face the Grambling Tigers (1-0) on November 8, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs. Grambling Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Grambling Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (91.6%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Friday's Ole Miss-Grambling spread (Ole Miss -21.5) or over/under (145.5 points).

Ole Miss vs. Grambling: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Grambling compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record last season.

Ole Miss didn't cover the spread as a 21.5-point favorite or more last season, while Grambling covered as an underdog by 21.5 or more 28.6% of the time.

The Rebels had a better record against the spread in home games (8-10-0) than they did in away games (4-7-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Tigers had better results on the road (9-6-0) than at home (3-4-0).

Ole Miss vs. Grambling: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss went 16-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 88.9% of those games).

The Rebels played as a moneyline favorite of -7692 or shorter in just two games last season, and they won both.

Last season, Grambling was the underdog 18 times and won eight, or 44.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Tigers were at least a +1800 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Ole Miss' implied win probability is 98.7%.

Ole Miss vs. Grambling Head-to-Head Comparison

The Tigers lost the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. They collected 29.5 rebounds per game, which ranked 327th in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 31.0 per outing.

The Tigers' 89.6 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 302nd in college basketball, and the 92.2 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 154th in college basketball.

