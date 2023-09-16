Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Ole Miss Rebels are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-850) | Georgia Tech: (+570)

Ole Miss: (-850) | Georgia Tech: (+570) Spread: Ole Miss: -16.5 (-115) | Georgia Tech: +16.5 (-105)

Ole Miss: -16.5 (-115) | Georgia Tech: +16.5 (-105) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Ole Miss has one win against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has covered the spread in every game this season.

Georgia Tech and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this year.

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (93.3%)

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Point Spread

Ole Miss is a 16.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech. Ole Miss is -115 to cover the spread, and Georgia Tech is -105.

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Over/Under

Ole Miss versus Georgia Tech, on September 16, has an over/under of 61.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Moneyline

Georgia Tech is the underdog, +570 on the moneyline, while Ole Miss is a -850 favorite.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights

The Rebels' average implied point total last season was 1.9 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (37.1 implied points on average compared to 39 implied points in this game).

Last year, Ole Miss put up more than 39 points in four games.

The average implied point total last season for the Yellow Jackets (34.8) is 11.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (23).

