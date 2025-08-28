Ole Miss vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Ole Miss Rebels facing the Georgia State Panthers.

Ole Miss vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (N/A) | Georgia State: (N/A)

Ole Miss: (N/A) | Georgia State: (N/A) Spread: Ole Miss: -34.5 (-115) | Georgia State: +34.5 (-105)

Ole Miss: -34.5 (-115) | Georgia State: +34.5 (-105) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ole Miss vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss went 8-5-0 last year.

Ole Miss did not lose ATS (3-0) as a 34.5-point or greater favorite last year.

Ole Miss had three of its 13 games go over the point total last season.

Georgia State had three wins in 12 games against the spread last year.

There were six Georgia State games (out of 12) that went over the total last season.

Ole Miss vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (99%)

Ole Miss vs Georgia State Point Spread

Ole Miss is a 34.5-point favorite against Georgia State. Ole Miss is -115 to cover the spread, and Georgia State is -105.

Ole Miss vs Georgia State Over/Under

The Ole Miss-Georgia State game on Aug. 30 has been given an over/under of 60.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Rebels last season was 39.2 points, 8.8 fewer points than their implied total of 48 points in Saturday's game.

The average implied point total last season for the Panthers (31.8) is 18.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (13).

Ole Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

