2023 Ole Miss Football Odds and Schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels own a record of 5-1 in 2023, ranking as the No. 13 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Ole Miss 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Mercer September 2 W 73-7 - - 2 @ Tulane September 9 W 37-20 Rebels (-10.5) 63.5 3 Georgia Tech September 16 W 48-23 Rebels (-16.5) 61.5 4 @ Alabama September 23 L 24-10 Crimson Tide (-7) 55.5 5 LSU September 30 W 55-49 Tigers (-2.5) 66.5 6 Arkansas October 7 W 27-20 Rebels (-12.5) 61.5 8 @ Auburn October 21 - - - View Full Table

Ole Miss Last Game

The Rebels, in their most recent game, took down the Arkansas Razorbacks 27-20. Jaxson Dart threw for 153 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 16-of-25 passing (64.0%) for the Rebs in that game versus the Razorbacks. He also tacked on 12 carries for 33 yards. On the ground, Ulysses Bentley IV rushed for 94 yards on 13 carries (7.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for zero yards. Jordan Watkins accumulated seven catches for 86 yards (12.3 per catch) against the Razorbacks.

Ole Miss Betting Insights

Ole Miss has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

