Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) on December 14, 2024 at Paycom Center.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma win (80.7%)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Oklahoma State has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Oklahoma covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma State covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Sooners did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-9-0) last season than they did in road affairs (3-6-0).

The Cowboys' winning percentage against the spread at home was .333 (6-12-0) last season. On the road, it was .400 (4-6-0).

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oklahoma has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Sooners have not lost in five games this year when favored by -210 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma State has won one of the three games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oklahoma has an implied victory probability of 67.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Oklahoma's +141 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.7 points per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 66.0 per contest (57th in college basketball).

Jalon Moore is 60th in the nation with a team-high 18.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State puts up 81.4 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 75.8 per contest (287th in college basketball). It has a +45 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Abou Ousmane's team-leading 12.3 points per game rank him 590th in college basketball.

The Sooners are 281st in college basketball at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 29.4 their opponents average.

Moore is 285th in college basketball action with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Sooners.

The Cowboys win the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. They are grabbing 32.1 rebounds per game (236th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.4.

Ousmane tops the Cowboys with 5.1 rebounds per game (572nd in college basketball).

Oklahoma averages 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (32nd in college basketball), and gives up 85.1 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

The Cowboys record 100.4 points per 100 possessions (101st in college basketball), while conceding 93.4 points per 100 possessions (251st in college basketball).

