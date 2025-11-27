Oklahoma vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers.

Oklahoma vs LSU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-400) | LSU: (+310)

Oklahoma: (-400) | LSU: (+310) Spread: Oklahoma: -10.5 (100) | LSU: +10.5 (-122)

Oklahoma: -10.5 (100) | LSU: +10.5 (-122) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oklahoma vs LSU Betting Trends

Oklahoma has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

As a 10.5-point or greater favorite, Oklahoma has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Two of Oklahoma's 11 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, LSU is 3-8-0 this year.

LSU doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of 11 LSU games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Oklahoma vs LSU Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sooners win (75.4%)

Oklahoma vs LSU Point Spread

LSU is an underdog by 10.5 points against Oklahoma. LSU is -122 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is +100.

Oklahoma vs LSU Over/Under

The over/under for Oklahoma-LSU on Nov. 29 is 36.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Oklahoma vs LSU Moneyline

Oklahoma is a -400 favorite on the moneyline, while LSU is a +310 underdog.

Oklahoma vs. LSU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oklahoma 27.3 72 14.0 6 49.0 11 LSU 22.6 107 18.5 16 51.9 11

Oklahoma vs. LSU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

