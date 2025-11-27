Oklahoma vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers.
Oklahoma vs LSU Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-400) | LSU: (+310)
- Spread: Oklahoma: -10.5 (100) | LSU: +10.5 (-122)
- Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Oklahoma vs LSU Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
- As a 10.5-point or greater favorite, Oklahoma has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Two of Oklahoma's 11 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, LSU is 3-8-0 this year.
- LSU doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of 11 LSU games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
Oklahoma vs LSU Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sooners win (75.4%)
Oklahoma vs LSU Point Spread
LSU is an underdog by 10.5 points against Oklahoma. LSU is -122 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is +100.
Oklahoma vs LSU Over/Under
The over/under for Oklahoma-LSU on Nov. 29 is 36.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Oklahoma vs LSU Moneyline
Oklahoma is a -400 favorite on the moneyline, while LSU is a +310 underdog.
Oklahoma vs. LSU Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oklahoma
|27.3
|72
|14.0
|6
|49.0
|11
|LSU
|22.6
|107
|18.5
|16
|51.9
|11
Oklahoma vs. LSU Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
