Oklahoma vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Oklahoma Sooners will face the Auburn Tigers in college football action on Saturday.

Oklahoma vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-240) | Auburn: (+195)

Oklahoma: (-240) | Auburn: (+195) Spread: Oklahoma: -6.5 (-110) | Auburn: +6.5 (-110)

Oklahoma: -6.5 (-110) | Auburn: +6.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oklahoma vs Auburn Betting Trends

Oklahoma has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, Oklahoma has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Oklahoma has yet to hit the over this year.

Auburn has but one win versus the spread this year.

One of Auburn's three games has hit the over.

Oklahoma vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sooners win (57%)

Oklahoma vs Auburn Point Spread

Oklahoma is favored by 6.5 points over Auburn. Oklahoma is -110 to cover the spread, with Auburn being -110.

Oklahoma vs Auburn Over/Under

Oklahoma versus Auburn on Sept. 20 has an over/under of 47.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oklahoma vs Auburn Moneyline

The Oklahoma vs Auburn moneyline has Oklahoma as a -240 favorite, while Auburn is a +195 underdog.

Oklahoma vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oklahoma 33.7 52 6.3 5 52.2 3 Auburn 37.0 36 14.0 37 54.5 3

Oklahoma vs. Auburn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

