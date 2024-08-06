2024 Oklahoma Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Oklahoma Sooners have a record of 2-0 in 2024, ranking as the No. 15 team in the nation. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Oklahoma 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Temple Aug. 30 W 51-3 Sooners (-42.5) 57.5 2 Houston Sept. 7 W 16-12 Sooners (-27.5) 49.5 3 Tulane Sept. 14 - Sooners (-13.5) 49.5 4 Tennessee Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Auburn Sept. 28 - - - 7 Texas Oct. 12 - Longhorns (-6.5) 60.5 8 South Carolina Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Oklahoma Last Game

The Sooners, in their last outing, defeated the Houston Cougars 16-12. Against the Cougars, Jackson Arnold led the Sooners with 174 yards on 19-of-32 passing (59.4%) for two TDs and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 28 yards. In the running game, Jovantae Barnes totaled 40 rushing yards on 12 carries (3.3 yards per carry). He also had three catches for eight yards. Deion Burks reeled in nine balls for 53 yards (averaging 5.9 per catch) against the Cougars.

Oklahoma Betting Insights

Oklahoma has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

