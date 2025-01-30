FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (32-15-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (24-21-5)
  • Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-285)Red Wings (+230)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (64.5%)

Oilers vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -110 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -110.

Oilers vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Red Wings, on January 30, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Oilers vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is the underdog, +230 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -285 favorite at home.

