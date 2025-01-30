Oilers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Red Wings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (32-15-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (24-21-5)

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-285) Red Wings (+230) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (64.5%)

Oilers vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -110 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -110.

Oilers vs Red Wings Over/Under

Oilers versus Red Wings, on January 30, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Oilers vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +230 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -285 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!