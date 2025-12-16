FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Penguins Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (15-12-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-144)Penguins (+120)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (51.4%)

Oilers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +160 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -200.

Oilers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Penguins on Dec. 16, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Oilers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup