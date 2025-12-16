NHL
Oilers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Penguins Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (15-12-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-9)
- Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-144)
|Penguins (+120)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (51.4%)
Oilers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +160 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -200.
Oilers vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Penguins on Dec. 16, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Oilers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +120 underdog despite being at home.