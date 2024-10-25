Oilers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 25
On Friday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Oilers vs Penguins Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (2-4-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4-1)
- Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Oilers (-210)
|Penguins (+172)
|6.5
Oilers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (69.3%)
Oilers vs Penguins Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Oilers vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Penguins matchup on October 25 has been set at 6.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -210 favorite at home.