NHL

Oilers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Friday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Penguins Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (2-4-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4-1)
  • Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Oilers (-210)Penguins (+172)6.5

Oilers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (69.3%)

Oilers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Oilers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Oilers versus Penguins matchup on October 25 has been set at 6.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -210 favorite at home.

