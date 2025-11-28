NHL
Oilers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken.
Oilers vs Kraken Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (10-10-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-6-6)
- Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-156)
|Kraken (+130)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (55%)
Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -192.
Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Kraken matchup on Nov. 29, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +130 underdog at home.