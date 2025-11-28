Oilers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken.

Oilers vs Kraken Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (10-10-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-6-6)

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-156) Kraken (+130) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (55%)

Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -192.

Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Kraken matchup on Nov. 29, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline

Edmonton is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +130 underdog at home.

