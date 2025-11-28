FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Data Skrive

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (10-10-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-6-6)
  • Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kraken Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-156)Kraken (+130)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kraken win (55%)

Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -192.

Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Kraken matchup on Nov. 29, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +130 underdog at home.

