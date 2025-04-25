Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-137) Kings (+114) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (50.4%)

Oilers vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +176.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

The Oilers-Kings game on April 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Oilers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +114, and Edmonton is -137 playing at home.

