NHL
Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Kings Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9)
- Date: Friday, April 25, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-137)
|Kings (+114)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (50.4%)
Oilers vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +176.
Oilers vs Kings Over/Under
- The Oilers-Kings game on April 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.
Oilers vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Oilers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +114, and Edmonton is -137 playing at home.