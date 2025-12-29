FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

In NHL action on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers play the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Jets Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (19-14-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-17-4)
  • Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-128)Jets (+106)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (63.6%)

Oilers vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +186.

Oilers vs Jets Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Jets game on Dec. 29, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Oilers vs Jets Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +106 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup