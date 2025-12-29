NHL
Oilers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29
In NHL action on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers play the Winnipeg Jets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Jets Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (19-14-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-17-4)
- Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-128)
|Jets (+106)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (63.6%)
Oilers vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +186.
Oilers vs Jets Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Jets game on Dec. 29, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Oilers vs Jets Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +106 underdog at home.