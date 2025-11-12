NHL
Oilers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12
The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Oilers vs Flyers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (7-6-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-2)
- Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-132)
|Flyers (+110)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (53.2%)
Oilers vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Flyers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +172.
Oilers vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Flyers on Nov. 12, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.
Oilers vs Flyers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Flyers reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-132) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.