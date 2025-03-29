Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Calgary Flames.

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (41-26-5) vs. Calgary Flames (34-26-11)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-156) Flames (+130) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (60.6%)

Oilers vs Flames Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -192.

Oilers vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers versus Flames matchup on March 29 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Flames Moneyline

The Oilers vs Flames moneyline has Edmonton as a -156 favorite, while Calgary is a +130 underdog on the road.

