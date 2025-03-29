NHL
Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29
NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Flames Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (41-26-5) vs. Calgary Flames (34-26-11)
- Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-156)
|Flames (+130)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (60.6%)
Oilers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -192.
Oilers vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Flames matchup on March 29 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Flames Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Flames moneyline has Edmonton as a -156 favorite, while Calgary is a +130 underdog on the road.