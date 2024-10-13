Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 13

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (0-2) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0)

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Sunday, October 13, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: NHL Network

Oilers vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-260) Flames (+210) - Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (79%)

Oilers vs Flames Puck Line

The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Oilers are -105 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -113.

Oilers vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers vs Flames October 13 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Oilers vs Flames Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -260 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +210 underdog on the road.

