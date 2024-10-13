Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 13
The Edmonton Oilers versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Flames Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (0-2) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0)
- Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: NHL Network
Oilers vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-260)
|Flames (+210)
|-
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (79%)
Oilers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Oilers are -105 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -113.
Oilers vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers vs Flames October 13 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Oilers vs Flames Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -260 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +210 underdog on the road.