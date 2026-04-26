FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
  • Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-134)Ducks (+112)7.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (58.4%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Oilers are +154 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -192.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Ducks on April 26 has an over/under of 7.5 goals, with the over +136 and the under -168.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +112 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup