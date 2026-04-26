NHL
Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Sunday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
- Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-134)
|Ducks (+112)
|7.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (58.4%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Oilers are +154 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -192.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- Oilers versus Ducks on April 26 has an over/under of 7.5 goals, with the over +136 and the under -168.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +112 underdog at home.