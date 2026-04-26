Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-134) Ducks (+112) 7.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (58.4%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Oilers are +154 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -192.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

Oilers versus Ducks on April 26 has an over/under of 7.5 goals, with the over +136 and the under -168.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

Edmonton is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +112 underdog at home.

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