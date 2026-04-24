NHL
Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
In NHL action on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
- Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-137)
|Ducks (+114)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (58.8%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Oilers. The Ducks are -210 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +168.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for Oilers-Ducks on April 24 is 6.5. The over is -160, and the under is +130.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Oilers, Anaheim is the underdog at +114, and Edmonton is -137 playing on the road.