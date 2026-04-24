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Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

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Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

In NHL action on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
  • Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-137)Ducks (+114)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (58.8%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Oilers. The Ducks are -210 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +168.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Oilers-Ducks on April 24 is 6.5. The over is -160, and the under is +130.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Oilers, Anaheim is the underdog at +114, and Edmonton is -137 playing on the road.

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