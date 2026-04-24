Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

In NHL action on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-137) Ducks (+114) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (58.8%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Oilers. The Ducks are -210 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +168.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Ducks on April 24 is 6.5. The over is -160, and the under is +130.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Oilers, Anaheim is the underdog at +114, and Edmonton is -137 playing on the road.

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