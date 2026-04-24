Guardians vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (14-12) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (10-14)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+132) | TOR: +1.5 (-160)

CLE: -1.5 (+132) | TOR: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Guardians vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 3-1, 2.12 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-2, 7.16 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gavin Williams (3-1) for the Guardians and Max Scherzer (1-2) for the Blue Jays. When Williams starts, his team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season. Williams has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Blue Jays have gone 1-3-0 ATS in Scherzer's four starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for two Scherzer starts this season -- they lost both.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.3%)

Guardians vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Blue Jays are -160 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +132.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Blue Jays on April 24, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

This year Cleveland has won three of seven games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 15-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 3-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Toronto has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-12-0).

The Blue Jays have an 8-16-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 11 extra-base hits. He has a .234 batting average and an on-base percentage of .363.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 115th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Ramirez has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Chase DeLauter has 19 hits, which is tops among Cleveland batters this season. He's batting .235 with 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 114th, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

DeLauter enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.289) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Kwan has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .111 with four walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.427), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (30). He's batting .337 and slugging.

Including all qualified players, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 47th in slugging.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is currently 53rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ernie Clement has a .420 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .263 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

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