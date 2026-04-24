Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (9-16) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-16)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and Rockies.TV

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-230) | COL: (+190)

NYM: (-230) | COL: (+190) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

NYM: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 1-2, 4.05 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 1-2, 7.48 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (1-2, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 7.48 ERA). Peralta's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peralta's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Rockies have gone 4-1-0 ATS in Lorenzen's five starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (68.4%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

The Mets vs Rockies moneyline has New York as a -230 favorite, while Colorado is a +190 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Mets are +100 to cover, and the Rockies are -120.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

The Mets-Rockies contest on April 24 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

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Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have won in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given New York the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -230 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 25 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 9-16-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 38.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-16).

Colorado has gone 3-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (50%).

In the 26 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-16-0).

The Rockies have a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61.5% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert is batting .232 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .341.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Francisco Alvarez has 16 hits and an OBP of .346, both of which lead the Mets this season. He's batting .242 and slugging .455.

He is 95th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .585, fueled by an OBP of .270 and a team-best slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Bichette has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Marcus Semien has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Semien enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles and two walks.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has five doubles, eight home runs and three walks while batting .324. He's slugging .750 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Moniak hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks while batting .264. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 57th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Troy Johnston has racked up an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .481. Both lead the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman has collected 23 hits to pace his team.

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