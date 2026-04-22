NHL
Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
- Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: TBS
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-182)
|Ducks (+150)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (71.2%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Oilers are +124 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -152.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- The Oilers-Ducks game on April 22 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -148 and the under is +122.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -182 favorite at home.