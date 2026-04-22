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Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

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Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: TBS

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-182)Ducks (+150)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (71.2%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Oilers are +124 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -152.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The Oilers-Ducks game on April 22 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -148 and the under is +122.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -182 favorite at home.

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