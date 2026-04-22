Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: TBS

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-182) Ducks (+150) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (71.2%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Oilers are +124 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -152.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

The Oilers-Ducks game on April 22 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -148 and the under is +122.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -182 favorite at home.

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