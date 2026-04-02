Stanford vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-14) take on the Stanford Cardinal (20-12) on April 2, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

West Virginia vs. Stanford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

West Virginia vs. Stanford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stanford win (51.8%)

Before placing a bet on Thursday's West Virginia-Stanford spread (West Virginia -1.5) or over/under (135.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

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West Virginia vs. Stanford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

West Virginia has put together a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Stanford has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, West Virginia (8-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (44.4%) than Stanford (8-5) does as the underdog (61.5%).

At home, the Mountaineers have a better record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-6-0).

This season, the Cardinal are 10-8-0 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

West Virginia vs. Stanford: Moneyline Betting Stats

West Virginia has won in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Mountaineers have a win-loss record of 10-4 when favored by -134 or better by bookmakers this year.

Stanford has a 6-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

The Cardinal have a record of 5-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (45.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies West Virginia has a 57.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

West Virginia vs. Stanford Head-to-Head Comparison

West Virginia averages 69.2 points per game (325th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per outing (ninth in college basketball). It has a +142 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Honor Huff ranks 236th in college basketball with a team-high 15.8 points per game.

Stanford has a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. It is putting up 76 points per game, 170th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.7 per outing to rank 140th in college basketball.

Ebuka Okorie paces Stanford, putting up 22.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball).

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Mountaineers average rank 218th in the country, and are 1.5 more than the 29.8 their opponents pull down per outing.

Chance Moore's 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Mountaineers and rank 481st in college basketball play.

The 30.5 rebounds per game the Cardinal accumulate rank 263rd in college basketball. Their opponents record 30.2.

AJ Rohosy is 391st in college basketball with 5.6 rebounds per game, leading the Cardinal.

West Virginia ranks 243rd in college basketball with 94.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 42nd in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cardinal rank 121st in college basketball averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 189th, allowing 95.5 points per 100 possessions.

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