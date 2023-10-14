Ohio vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Ohio Bobcats are playing the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-230) | Northern Illinois: (+188)

Ohio: (-230) | Northern Illinois: (+188) Spread: Ohio: -5.5 (-110) | Northern Illinois: +5.5 (-110)

Ohio: -5.5 (-110) | Northern Illinois: +5.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Ohio's record against the spread is 4-1-0.

Ohio is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Ohio has had one game (of five) go over the total this year.

Northern Illinois has three wins in six contests against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, four of Northern Illinois' six games have hit the over.

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (70.2%)

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Point Spread

Ohio is favored by 5.5 points over Northern Illinois. Ohio is -110 to cover the spread, with Northern Illinois being -110.

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Ohio-Northern Illinois game on October 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Moneyline

Northern Illinois is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Ohio is a -230 favorite.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ohio 24.5 90 11.8 9 48.5 2 6 Northern Illinois 25.2 86 24 70 49.3 4 6

