Ohio vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
In college football action on Friday, the Ohio Bobcats play the Buffalo Bulls.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Ohio vs Buffalo Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Ohio: (-250) | Buffalo: (+202)
- Spread: Ohio: -6.5 (-118) | Buffalo: +6.5 (-104)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Ohio vs Buffalo Betting Trends
- Ohio has six wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
- As at least a 6.5-point favorite, Ohio has two wins ATS (2-4).
- Ohio has played 11 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.
- Buffalo is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Buffalo has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- Buffalo has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.
Ohio vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bobcats win (73.3%)
Ohio vs Buffalo Point Spread
Ohio is favored by 6.5 points (-118 to cover) in this matchup. Buffalo, the underdog, is -104.
Ohio vs Buffalo Over/Under
A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Ohio-Buffalo matchup on Nov. 28, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.
Ohio vs Buffalo Moneyline
Buffalo is the underdog, +202 on the moneyline, while Ohio is a -250 favorite.
Ohio vs. Buffalo Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ohio
|28.5
|62
|22.6
|50
|52.0
|11
|Buffalo
|23.8
|96
|22.8
|51
|46.5
|11
Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Stadium: UB Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Ohio vs. Buffalo analysis on FanDuel Research.