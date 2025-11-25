Ohio vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

In college football action on Friday, the Ohio Bobcats play the Buffalo Bulls.

Ohio vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-250) | Buffalo: (+202)

Ohio: (-250) | Buffalo: (+202) Spread: Ohio: -6.5 (-118) | Buffalo: +6.5 (-104)

Ohio: -6.5 (-118) | Buffalo: +6.5 (-104) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Ohio vs Buffalo Betting Trends

Ohio has six wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

As at least a 6.5-point favorite, Ohio has two wins ATS (2-4).

Ohio has played 11 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

Buffalo is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Buffalo has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Buffalo has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

Ohio vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bobcats win (73.3%)

Ohio vs Buffalo Point Spread

Ohio is favored by 6.5 points (-118 to cover) in this matchup. Buffalo, the underdog, is -104.

Ohio vs Buffalo Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Ohio-Buffalo matchup on Nov. 28, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Ohio vs Buffalo Moneyline

Buffalo is the underdog, +202 on the moneyline, while Ohio is a -250 favorite.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio 28.5 62 22.6 50 52.0 11 Buffalo 23.8 96 22.8 51 46.5 11

Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Stadium: UB Stadium

