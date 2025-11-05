Ohio State vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Ohio State Buckeyes facing the Purdue Boilermakers.

Ohio State vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-10000) | Purdue: (+3000)

Ohio State: (-10000) | Purdue: (+3000) Spread: Ohio State: -29.5 (-115) | Purdue: +29.5 (-105)

Ohio State: -29.5 (-115) | Purdue: +29.5 (-105) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio State vs Purdue Betting Trends

Ohio State has covered the spread seven times in eight games.

Ohio State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 29.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of Ohio State's eight games have hit the over.

Purdue is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

Purdue has played two games (out of nine) which finished over the total this year.

Ohio State vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Buckeyes win (95.3%)

Ohio State vs Purdue Point Spread

Purdue is a 29.5-point underdog against Ohio State. Purdue is -105 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -115.

Ohio State vs Purdue Over/Under

The over/under for the Ohio State versus Purdue matchup on Nov. 8 has been set at 48.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Ohio State vs Purdue Moneyline

Purdue is a +3000 underdog on the moneyline, while Ohio State is a -10000 favorite.

Ohio State vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 36.6 26 6.9 1 49.1 8 Purdue 22.1 101 27.0 98 52.4 9

Ohio State vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

