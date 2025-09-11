Ohio State vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the Ohio Bobcats.

Ohio State vs Ohio Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-10000) | Ohio: (+2800)

Ohio State: (-10000) | Ohio: (+2800) Spread: Ohio State: -31.5 (-105) | Ohio: +31.5 (-115)

Ohio State: -31.5 (-105) | Ohio: +31.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio State vs Ohio Betting Trends

Ohio State has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Ohio State has covered every time (1-0) as a 31.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Ohio State has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Ohio has won twice against the spread this season.

Ohio has had one game (of two) hit the over this season.

Ohio State vs Ohio Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (92.4%)

Ohio State vs Ohio Point Spread

Ohio State is favored by 31.5 points over Ohio. Ohio State is -105 to cover the spread, with Ohio being -115.

Ohio State vs Ohio Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Ohio State-Ohio on Sept. 13, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Ohio State vs Ohio Moneyline

The Ohio State vs Ohio moneyline has Ohio State as a -10000 favorite, while Ohio is a +2800 underdog.

Ohio State vs. Ohio Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 42.0 32 3.5 2 54.5 2 Ohio 24.0 92 22.0 77 55.5 2

Ohio State vs. Ohio Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Stadium: Ohio Stadium

