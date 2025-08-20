NCAAF
2025 Ohio State Football Odds and Schedule
As part of their 2025 schedule, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes take on Penn State on Nov. 1 in what is expected to be a competitive matchup. For the rest of the Buckeyes' college football schedule, keep scrolling.
Ohio State 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Texas
|Aug. 30
|-
|Buckeyes (-2.5)
|47.5
|2
|Grambling State
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Ohio
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Washington
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Minnesota
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Illinois
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Wisconsin
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Ohio State 2025 Schedule Insights
- In terms of difficulty, using opponents' combined win total last season, Ohio State will be playing the 27th-ranked schedule this year.
- The Buckeyes are facing the ninth-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).
- In terms of toughness, using its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season, Ohio State will be playing the 39th-ranked conference schedule this year.
- The Buckeyes have eight games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- Ohio State's schedule has eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (four against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that accumulated less than four wins).
Ohio State Betting Insights (2024)
- Ohio State won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Buckeyes games.
- Ohio State won 84.6% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (11-2).
