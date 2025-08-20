2025 Ohio State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

As part of their 2025 schedule, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes take on Penn State on Nov. 1 in what is expected to be a competitive matchup. For the rest of the Buckeyes' college football schedule, keep scrolling.

Ohio State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Texas Aug. 30 - Buckeyes (-2.5) 47.5 2 Grambling State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Ohio Sept. 13 - - - 5 @ Washington Sept. 27 - - - 6 Minnesota Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Illinois Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Wisconsin Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Ohio State 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of difficulty, using opponents' combined win total last season, Ohio State will be playing the 27th-ranked schedule this year.

The Buckeyes are facing the ninth-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

In terms of toughness, using its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season, Ohio State will be playing the 39th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Buckeyes have eight games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Ohio State's schedule has eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (four against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that accumulated less than four wins).

Ohio State Betting Insights (2024)

Ohio State won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Buckeyes games.

Ohio State won 84.6% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (11-2).

