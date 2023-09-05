2023 Ohio State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:05 AM

With a record of 5-0 in 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the No. 3 team in the nation. Below, you can check out their full schedule and results.

Ohio State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Indiana September 2 W 23-3 Buckeyes (-29.5) 59.5 2 Youngstown State September 9 W 35-7 Buckeyes (-44.5) 57.5 3 Western Kentucky September 16 W 63-10 Buckeyes (-29.5) 64.5 4 @ Notre Dame September 23 W 17-14 Buckeyes (-3.5) 55.5 6 Maryland October 7 W 37-17 Buckeyes (-17.5) 56.5 7 @ Purdue October 14 - Buckeyes (-20.5) 51.5 8 Penn State October 21 - Buckeyes (-6.5) View Full Table

Ohio State Last Game

The Buckeyes go into their next matchup after winning 37-17 over the Maryland Terrapins in their last outing on October 7. Kyle McCord had 320 yards on 19-of-29 passing (65.5%) for the Buckeyes in that matchup against the Terrapins, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. In the running game, DeaMonte Trayanum totaled 61 rushing yards on 20 carries (3.1 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He added one catch for -18 yards. Marvin Harrison Jr. led the receiving charge against the Terrapins, hauling in eight passes for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Ohio State Betting Insights

Ohio State has won all four of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

