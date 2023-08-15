2023 Ohio Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Ohio Bobcats are 5-1 so far in 2023. See their full schedule and results below.

Ohio 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 @ San Diego State August 26 L 20-13 Aztecs (-2.5) 48.5 1 LIU Post September 2 W 27-10 - - 2 @ Florida Atlantic September 9 W 17-10 Owls (-3.5) 61.5 3 Iowa State September 16 W 10-7 Cyclones (-2.5) 41.5 4 @ Bowling Green September 23 W 38-7 Bobcats (-12.5) 45.5 6 Kent State October 7 W 42-17 Bobcats (-24.5) 45.5 7 @ Northern Illinois October 14 - Bobcats (-5.5) 44.5 View Full Table

Ohio Last Game

The Bobcats went head to head against the Kent State Golden Flashes in their most recent outing, winning 42-17. Kurtis Rourke had 300 yards on 20-of-32 passing (62.5%) for the Cats in that matchup against the Golden Flashes, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added nine carries for 26 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. On the ground, Parker Navarro rushed for 65 yards on three carries (21.7 yards per carry). Miles Cross grabbed seven balls for 125 yards (averaging 17.9 per catch), while scoring two touchdowns against the Golden Flashes.

Ohio Betting Insights

Ohio has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

