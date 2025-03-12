Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN, ALT, and FDSN

Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Nikola Jokic (third, 28.9 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (42-23) host Anthony Edwards (fourth, 27.2 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-29) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ALT, and FDSN. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 236 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3.5 236 -156 +132

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (58.6%)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 32 times over 65 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 30-35-1 this year.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 38 times out of 66 chances this season.

Timberwolves games this season have hit the over 37 times in 66 opportunities (56.1%).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 31 opportunities at home, and it has covered 16 times in 34 opportunities on the road.

The Nuggets have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (64.5%) than games on the road (52.9%).

Minnesota has been better against the spread on the road (18-16-0) than at home (12-19-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over more frequently at home (19 of 32, 59.4%) than on the road (18 of 34, 52.9%).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 10.5 assists and 13 rebounds.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 6.1 assists and 3.7 boards.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.5 points, 6.9 boards and 2.1 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards averages 27.2 points for the Timberwolves, plus 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Per game, Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 14.9 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Per game, Julius Randle gets the Timberwolves 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Timberwolves are getting 12.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

Rudy Gobert averages 11.1 points, 10.4 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 65.8% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.