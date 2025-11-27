Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and KENS

The Denver Nuggets (13-4) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (12-5) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Friday, November 28, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ALT and KENS. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -10.5 235.5 -461 +360

Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (72.9%)

Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 11 times over 17 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 7-7-3 this year.

This season, 10 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in eight of 17 opportunities (47.1%).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in eight games at home, and it has covered six times in nine games on the road.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total in five of eight home games (62.5%), compared to five of nine road games (55.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 5-3-2 record) than away (.286, 2-4-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, four of 10) compared to on the road (57.1%, four of seven).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 11.1 assists and 12.8 boards.

Jamal Murray is averaging 23.2 points, 6.8 assists and 4.6 boards.

Peyton Watson's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 9.9 points, 2.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 11.1 points, 1.9 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.5% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell averages 14.4 points for the Spurs, plus 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Spurs receive 12.5 points per game from Keldon Johnson, plus 6.5 boards and 1.8 assists.

Harrison Barnes averages 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Spurs get 25 points per game from De'Aaron Fox, plus 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

