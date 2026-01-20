Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBC/Peacock, ALT, and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (25-16) visit the Denver Nuggets (29-14) after losing three road games in a row. The Lakers are favored by just 2 points in the matchup, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2 226.5 -124 +106

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (62.6%)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have registered a 21-19-1 record against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have 25 wins against the spread in 43 games this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 25 times out of 43 chances.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the total in 27 of 43 opportunities (62.8%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (11-10-0) than it has in home games (10-9-1).

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under in 15 of 20 home games (75%), compared to 10 of 21 road games (47.6%).

Against the spread, Denver has had better results on the road (15-9-0) than at home (10-9-0).

Nuggets games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (11 times out of 19) than on the road (16 of 24) this season.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.3 points, 8.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton averages 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 assists and 5.9 boards.

Jake Laravia's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Marcus Smart averages 9.8 points, 3.2 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 25.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Nuggets are getting 13.9 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Peyton Watson.

Per game, Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Nuggets 14 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Nuggets get 7.1 points per game from Bruce Brown, plus 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Nuggets get 18 points per game from Aaron Gordon, plus 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

