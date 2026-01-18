Nuggets vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 18

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sunday, January 18, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: FDSSE and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (29-13) are 2-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (15-27) on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and ALT. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -2 229.5 -126 +108

Nuggets vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (71.2%)

Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 25-17-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 24-18-0 this season.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 27 times.

Hornets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 42.9% of the time (18 out of 42 games with a set point total).

Denver sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (10-8-0) than it does in away games (15-9-0).

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (61.1%) than games on the road (66.7%).

This year, Charlotte is 11-8-0 at home against the spread (.579 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-10-0 ATS (.565).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (36.8%, seven of 19) compared to on the road (47.8%, 11 of 23).

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 4.5 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 3.5 made treys (fifth in NBA).

Peyton Watson averages 14 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 1.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Bruce Brown averages 7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 18 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 51% from the field and 40.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kon Knueppel averages 19.2 points, 5.3 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also making 48.8% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (eighth in league).

The Hornets are receiving 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 8.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 62.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Hornets are receiving 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.