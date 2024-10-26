Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 26

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBA TV, ALT, and FDSSC

The Denver Nuggets (0-1) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (0-1) as 7.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and FDSSC. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7.5 -112 -108 219.5 -110 -110 -319 +250

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (65.8%)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Nuggets won 38 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.

The Clippers won once ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last season.

The Nuggets and their opponents combined to hit the over 35 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Clippers games last season, 37 hit the over.

In home games last season, Denver had a better record against the spread (21-18-2) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-24-0).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home was .439 (18-22-1) last season. Away, it was .488 (20-21-0).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic recorded 26.4 points last year, plus 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. collected 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also put up 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jamal Murray's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 4.1 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He made 48.1% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with an average of 2.5 treys.

Aaron Gordon collected 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He drained 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Russell Westbrook's stats last season included 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 boards and 3.6 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

James Harden collected 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists last year, shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Ivica Zubac put up 11.7 points last season, plus 1.4 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

Norman Powell's numbers last season were 13.9 points, 2.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 43.5% from downtown (fifth in NBA), with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Derrick Jones Jr. recorded 8.6 points, 3.3 boards and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

